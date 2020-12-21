COVID-19: Morocco Announces National Night Curfew Starting Wednesday

The decision comes less than two weeks before New Year’s Eve.

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced another set of lockdown measures to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, including a night curfew.

The government issued a press release on Monday evening announcing the closure of restaurants, cafes, shops, and supermarkets at 8 p.m. starting Wednesday, December 23.

Morocco’s new measures, which will take effect for a period of three weeks, include a night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide, allowing for some exceptional cases.

In addition to the curfew, the measures also include the ban of public and private gatherings and parties across Morocco.

Morocco also announced a total closure of restaurants in the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir, and Tangier for a period of three weeks.

The measures come less than two weeks before New Year’s Eve, when celebrations are common in major cities, particularly Marrakech.

The city known for its charming weather and architecture typically hosts millions of local and foreign tourists who come to the area to spend the New Year and Christmas holidays.

In addition, Morocco announced that it will maintain all the precautionary measures the government previously announced.

Morocco is still under a partial lockdown within its ongoing state of emergency. A set of cities where the COVID-19 pandemic is surging are still under heavy preventive measures, including Casablanca.

On November 22, Morocco’s government decided to extend the city’s lockdown and COVID-19 preventive measures in force to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The measures took effect on September 7 in the city.

Health workers and authorized employees can bypass the curfew hours with a signed exceptional movement permit from local authorities.

Morocco’s government continues to ask citizens to take all necessary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic, including the wearing of face masks in public, respect of social distancing, and the regular use of hygienic products.