Morocco Counts 877 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll Reaches 7,000

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 877 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 418,002 as of Monday, December 21, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 1,980 recoveries and 43 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries in the country reached 380,134, while the number of fatalities stands at 7,000. The figures represent a 90.9% national recovery rate and a 1.7% fatality rate.

Morocco currently counts 30,868 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,069 carriers who are suffering severe or critical symptoms. Of all patients in severe or critical condition, 88 are under intubation and 722 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories excluded 6,254 suspected COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak in March, 3,890,125 tests for COVID-19 on suspected cases have come back negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Morocco. In the past 24 hours, health authorities in the region confirmed 232 new infections and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra witnessed the second-largest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 203 infections, followed by Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (142 new cases), the Oriental region (84), Fez-Meknes (75), Souss-Massa (57), and Marrakech-Safi (50).

The regions of Beni Mellal-Khenifra (15 new cases), Draa-Tafilalet (13), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (five), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one) remain the least affected regions in Morocco.

Casablanca is the most affected Moroccan city. The metropolis recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.