Morocco’s Health Ministry: COVID-19 Contagion Indicator Remains Stable

Abdelkrim Meziane Belafkih, the president of Morocco’s department of contagious diseases, held a bi-monthly press briefing over the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country On December 22.

During the conference, Belafkih declared that Morocco’s pandemic curve remained stable at 0,93% until December 20.

The weekly curve of the pandemic decreased by 12,2% until December 22, Belafkih stated during his bi-monthly pandemic presentation.

In particular, the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (decreased by 50%), Souss-Massa (decreased by 38,8%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (decreased by 23,1%), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (decreased by 22,6%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (decreased by 15,6%), Casablanca-Settat (decreased 6,6%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (decreased 5,2%), Fez-Meknes (decreased by 2%).

Meanwhile, the pandemic curve significantly increased by 15% in Draa-Tafilalet (7,2%), as well as by 3,9% in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Houceima and the Oriental region.

The death curve has gone down in the last two weeks nationally by 12,1%.

In general terms, Morocco’s COVID-19 situation in Morocco appears to be getting better as the country has recorded fewer new cases in recent days.

The number of cases exceeds 77,412,198 worldwide as of December 21, with a cumulative rate of 1,993 for every 100,000 individuals, according to world-o-meters.

The global death toll stands at over 1,739,842 with a mortality rate of 2,2%. However, the recovery rate is 70,2%, with 54,305,862 individuals having recovered from the virus.

Wearing masks in public, social distancing, using hand sanitizers, and respecting COVID-19 guidelines are the key to stopping the spread of the virus, Belafkih insisted.