King Mohammed VI to Netanyahu Morocco’s Position on Palestine Unchanged

Spread the love

King Mohammed VI had a phone conversation today with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a statement from the Royal Cabinet announced.

During the phone call, King Mohammed VI recalled the “strong and special links” between Morocco and the Jewish community.

The phone call also served as an opportunity to reitrate Morocco’s “consistent, constant, and unchanged position” with regards to the Palestinian cause.

The King also reiterated Morocco’s determination to continue to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

During the phone call, Netanyahu assured King Mohammed VI of his determination to implement all commitments made at the Joint Declaration his country signed with the US and Morocco on Tuesday.

The phone call comes a few days after Rabat and Tel Aviv officialized their decision to establish full contacts and diplomatic relations.

The call provided an opportunity to the Moroccan monarch to stress attachment to the rights of the Palestinians to establish their independent state.

King Mohammed VI echoed Morocco’s determination to contribute to finding a solution to the Palestinian cause during a phone call with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

And on December 23, the monarch addressed a letter to the Palestinian President in which he made clear that that the Palestinian cause is a priority for Morocco like the Sahara conflict.

Morocco also encouraged Israel and Palestine to engage in talks to reach a final and comprehensive solution to end the conflict.

King Mohammed VI received President Donald Trump’s senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Israel’s Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat at the royal Palace on Tuesday.

The meeting marked the signing of the Joint Declaration, in which the three countries vowed to reinforce cooperation and work together to ensure stability and peace in the region.

The Royal Cabinet said the trilateral declaration constitutes the framework of reference for the “development and evolution of these relationships.”