Bahrain Diplomat: Laayoune Consulate to Boost Cooperation With Morocco

Bahrain is among the Arab countries that opened a consulate general in Morocco’s southern provinces to reflect their unwavering support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Rabat – Bahrain is still expressing satisfaction regarding its decision to open a consulate in the city of Laayoune, reflecting the Gulf country’s unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

On Wednesday, undersecretary of the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Rana Bint Issa Bin Daji Al Khalifa, said the opening of Bahrain’s consulate in Morocco’s Laayoune is a “historic and strategic step,” according to Morocco’s state media.

The diplomat emphasized that the development will boost the “solid and prosperous” relations between the two brotherly countries at all levels.

The Bahraini official made her remarks during a meeting with the Moroccan Ambassador to Bahrain, Mustapha Benkhiyi.

The Bahraini official told the Moroccan diplomat that the opening of the consulate general reflects the constant position of her country’s support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“The opening of this consular representation in Laayoune will give a strong impetus to the continuous efforts of the two brotherly countries.”

She argued that the move’s objective is to advance in different aspects of joint cooperation and further develop coordination on various regional and international issues in the service of the two countries’ interests.

The official also expressed her country’s satisfaction with the strong relations between Bahrain and Morocco.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Manama expressed Morocco’s permanent commitment to strengthen solid fraternal relations with Bahrain.

She stressed “the great esteem of Morocco for the constant fraternal positions of the Kingdom of Bahrain supporting the Kingdom of Morocco, which reflects the depth and solidity of relations between the two brotherly countries.”

Bahrain and Morocco share strong diplomatic relations.

Bahrain was among the countries that expressed support for the US’ decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Bahrain also congratulated Morocco for establishing relations with Israel.

Trade cooperation is another area of collaboration between the two countries.

Trading Economics reported that Bahraini exports to Morocco stood at $110.29 million in 2018.

Morocco’s exports to Bahrain were $3.2 million in 2019, Trading Economics said.