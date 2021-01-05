Morocco bought 65 million doses of the vaccines, but has not yet revealed the beginning of anti-COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 43 new COVID-19-releated deaths in the past 24 hours.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 7,581 as of 6 p.m. on January 5, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

The ministry also confirmed 1,637 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of infections to 445,439.

In addition, health authorities announced 1,736 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 416,708. The number represents a national recovery rate of 93.5%.

To date, Morocco counts 21,150 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,139 patients in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains on the top of the list of the most affected regions in the country. In the past 24 hours, the region recorded 718 new COVID-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 315 new cases and seven deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (218 cases, seven deaths), Souss-Massa (92 cases, two deaths), and Marrakech-Safi (88 cases, three deaths).

Fez-Meknes recorded 46 cases and four deaths. Following are Draa-Tafilalet (44 cases and one death) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (44 new cases, four deaths).

The Oriental recorded 31 cases and five deaths, followed by Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (20 cases, no death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (13 cases no death), and Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (eight cases, zero death).

In response to comments over marked drops in Morocco’sCOVID-19 cases, some health officials have attributed the country’s current figures to the performance of fewer COVID-19 tests.

Morocco has not yet launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. However, the North African country has bought 65 million doses of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.

For the vaccination campaign, the Moroccan government says its target is a population of 25 million, with the elderly and people with chronic diseases as the priorities.