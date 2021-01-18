Morocco Renews Support for Yemen’s Stability, Sovereignty

Morocco has long expressed concerns regarding the situation in Yemen, withdrawing its military forces in 2019 for humanitarian reasons.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and his Yemeni counterpart Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak held talks regarding the development of bilateral relations between the two countries on Monday.

During a videoconference meeting, Bourita reiterated congratulations to his Yemeni counterpart on his appointment as foreign minister, renewing Morocco’s support for the new government in Yemen.

The Moroccan FM also expressed wishes that the new government can carry out its missions under the “best possible conditions” to serve the interests of Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering.

The minister also reiterated Morocco’s support for all international efforts that seek to preserve Yemen’s territorial integrity, stability, and national sovereignty.

The Yemeni minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with relations with Morocco, renewing the country’s position that it supports Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Yemen believes that Morocco’s Autonomy Plan should serve as the only basis to end the Sahara conflict, bin Mubarak said.

Morocco’s government has long expressed concerns regarding the situation in Yemen, where thousands of people have died since 2014.

The UN considers the country’s plight to be among the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Amid an intensified humanitarian crisis in February 2019, Morocco decided to withdraw its military personnel from the Saudi-led coalition forces.

Yemeni officials expressed satisfaction with Rabat’s decision and its respect of the non-interference principle when it comes to other countries’ domestic affairs.

In 2019, Yemeni diplomat Eddzeine Al-Asbahi commended Morocco’s stance on Yemen and its decision to withdraw from the conflict.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s government has maintained that the country’s withdrawal from the conflict in Yemen was instituted by the humanitarian developments on the ground.

Many in the international community have also applauded Morocco’s decision.