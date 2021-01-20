Rainfall Improves Morocco’s Dams Filling Rate, Secures Drinking Water Supply

The filling rate of Morocco’s dams and water reservoirs has improved significantly thanks to the recent rainfalls between January 1-13.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment and Transport has released new statistics showing significant improvement regarding dams filling rate after a dry season in 2019-2020.

The ministry said that the filling rate of the dams increased from 37% on January 1 to 44.8% to date.

The percentage represents a stored water reserve of 7.19 billion cubic meter.

The ministry explained that the increase in water reserves is due to the heavy rainfall that affected various regions across Morocco from January 1-13.

The rainfall generated significant inflows of water to Morocco’s large dams, estimated at around 1,406 million cubic meter n January 19.

For the inflows recorded at the level of the main structural dams during the same period, Al Wahda dam saw its inflow reach 446 million cubic meter. The rainfall raised the dam filling rate to 66.4% and its reserve to 2,340 million cubic meter.

The inflow from the Oued El Makhazine dam reached 147 million cubic meter, with a filling rate of 971% and a reserve of 653.3 million cubic meter

The Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah dam recorded inflows of 118 million cubic meter, with a filling rate of 64.2% and a water reserve of 626 million cubic meter..

The Ahmed El Hansali dam reached 54 million cubic meter, with a filling rate estimated at 23.2%, and a water reserve of 155.4 million cubic meter.

The Youssef Ben Tachfine dam reached 32.6 million cubic meter, with a filling rate of 24.9% and a water eserve of 74.5 million cubic meter.

All dams across Morocco recorded significant filling rate and water reserve, statistics said.

As for the main hydraulic bassins, more than 100 millimeter of rainfall was recorded in the Loukkos, Souss Massa, and Sebou basins.

Burgerag and Oum Erbbia bases recorded rainfall of between 50 and 100 millimeters, while less than 50 millimeters were recorded for the Tensift, Mulouya, Draa, and Ziz Guir Rheriss basins.

Heavy snowfall affected the reliefs of the country, which in some areas reached over 90 centimeters.

The ministry said the rainfall will continue to improve water reserves in dam reservoirs and groundwater in the coming days.

The improvement will make it possible to increase the level of security for the drinking water supply to towns and centers served from dams.