Polisario Continues to Report on Fake War Amid Calm, Stability in Guerguerat

Rabat – The Polisario Front claims it has launched “four missiles” against Moroccan Royal Armed Forces (FAR) personnel in Guerguerat, feeding its continuing attempts to promote lies and fake news and to disrupt the UN-led political process in Western Sahara.

On Saturday evening, Polisario and pro-Polisario websites reported on the separatist group’s missile attacks against Guerguerat, near the Mauritanian and Moroccan border.

“Sources from the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army forces carried out a new armed operation in the Al Guerguerat area,” the official news agency of the Polisario Front claimed on January 23.

Amid the spread of fake news on a delusional war, sources from El Guerguerat shared videos of the region showing stability and calm.

Polisario supporters also shared edited and old videos to promote lies on a war in the region.

Moroccan state media quoted “authorized sources” on Sunday morning, saying that “road traffic between Morocco and Mauritania and beyond to sub-Saharan Africa has not been distrubed in any way.”

The sources said that the situation in Guerguerat and in the whole of Sahara is calm and normal, emphasizing that Royal Armed Forces (FAR) personnel are securing the region.

“The Algerian-Polisario propaganda tries in vain to show ‘ a war zone,’ through fake news, ‘war press releases,’ dispatches and daily reports of ‘imaginary clashes,’” the source said.

In persistently sharing such news, the Polisario elements and Algeria are not only sharing fake information but also undermining potential discussions in line with the UN-led political process.

The war claims disrupt the 1991 ceasefire between Morocco and Polisario and come in violation of the UN-led political process to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.

This is not the first time that Polisario and Algeria have promoted fake news on an illusive “war in Western Sahara.”

Since November 13, Polisario has continuously claimed that its militias are carrying out attacks on Moroccan military forces in the southern provinces.

In defiance of all UN Security Council resolutions, the Polisario Front also declared the collapse of a thirty-year-old ceasefire amid UN attempts to calm the situation.

The front’s perceived frustration followed Morocco’s peaceful operation in the region to secure Guerguerat and lift a blockade the separatists had imposed against civil and commercial traffic in the region.

Morocco sent Royal Armed Forces (FAR) personnel, who established a security corridor in the face of Polisario’s illegal actions in the region, which continued for three weeks from October 21 until November 14.

It remains to be seen whether the United Nations will raise the tone against Polisario’s continuous violations of Security Council resolutions and the entire, compromise-driven spirit of the UN-led political process to end the conflict over Western Sahara.