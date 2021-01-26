Morocco Hosts Webinar On Interfaith Dialogue, Memory Transmission

The webinar is part of Morocco's efforts to consolidate its status as a regional model, on religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

Morocco is hosting a webinar on interfaith dialogue and on the preservation of the religious and cultural legacies of the North African country. Held between January 25-28, the webinar is organized by the Center for Research and Training on Interfaith Issues and Peacebuilding, in partnership with the US Embassy in Morocco and Archives of Morocco.

Several eminent personalities and public figures attended the event’s opening session. The participants praised Morocco’s well-documented culture of interreligious tolerance and the peaceful coexistence between Islam and Judaism.

During the opening session, André Azoulay, Advisor to King Mohammed VI and a prominent figure of the Morocco’s Jewish community, described the North Africa country as a space of exceptional proximity between Jewish and Muslim communities.

“Morocco is experiencing an exceptional momentum” with regard to its efforts towards the preservation and celebration of the country’s rich Jewish heritage, Azoulay argued.

Countries that turn their backs on their history and do not know how to resist the tragic illusions of amnesia compromise and undermine their own destiny, he explained.

Serge Berdugo, the Secretary-General of the Council of the Jewish Community of Morocco, agreed. Judaism and Islam have managed to coexist in respect and tolerance in Morocco, he said, adding that the two religions have ended up “harmonizing without losing their authenticity.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of Morocco’s Council of Ulemas, Ahmed Abbadi, noted that it is important to open the discussion on interfaith tolerance to all social categories across different generations. The preservation of Morocco’s diverse histories should be a collaborative societal and political project, said Abbadi.

For the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Salem Ben Mohamed El Malek Morocco is a “model in terms of preserving customs and traditions, especially those of the Jewish community.”

El Malek stressed the centrality of memory preservation in any successful development model.

The international webinar is themed “Preserving and transmitting memory to anchor Otherness,” and it will host a series of workshops, discussions, and film screenings to reflect on the safeguard and transmission of memory.