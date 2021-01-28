Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s capital city of Rabat is considering a proposal to change the name of Ibn Khalouiya Avenue in the Souissi district to honor the UAE’s late Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Zayed was the founder of the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys excellent diplomatic ties with Morocco.

The Souissi district council brought the proposal forward, a Rabat city council source told local outlet Le360.

By attributing Sheik Zayed’s name to one of the most famous avenues of the administrative capital, Morocco would celebrate unwavering historic ties between the two countries.

Shortly before Morocco’s Green March celebration in November 2020, the UAE inaugurated a consulate in Laayoune, in Morocco’s southern provinces.

Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said the opening of the UAE’s consulate general in Laayoune will advance strategic relations between the two countries and promote new channels of economic and political cooperation.

The UAE’s decision confirms the “firm and unwavering position” of his country in supporting “the just causes” of Morocco, added the Emirati minister.

The Gulf country was the first non-African Arab state to open a diplomatic representation in Morocco’s southern provinces, tangibly manifesting its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The UAE was also among the first Arab countries who issued statements to condemn Polisario’s recent maneuvers in Guerguerat. The Emirates supported Morocco’s action to secure the region on November 13 after Polisario members blocked cross-border civil and commercial traffic for several weeks.

The initiative to rename the avenue after the late Sheik Zayed Al Nahyan comes as relations between Morocco and the Emirates continue to strengthen.

Morocco and the UAE have expressed joint interest in boosting diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

During the 49th anniversary of the UAE National Day in December 2020, Emirati Ambassador to Morocco Al Asri Aldhaheri said his country aspires to “exemplary and fulfilling relations” with Morocco. The leadership of the two countries will “continue the march of development and edification with determination and consistency,” he added.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s foreign minister, Nasser Bourita, said that the UAE’s decision to open a consulate in Laayoune constitutes a mechanism for strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing commercial, economic, cultural, and scientific exchanges.