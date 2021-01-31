Morocco’s health authorities announced 532 recoveries, adding to a total of 449,160 recoveries since the outbreak began.

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of January 31, Morocco has had a total of 471,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 532 recoveries, adding to a total of 449,160 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 8,275.

Morocco currently counts 13,722 active COVID-19 cases, including 714 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 53 who are under intubation and 390 under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths.

Read Also: Photos: Morocco Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 87 new cases without any deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (76 cases, no deaths).

The Oriental region (55 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (44 cases, one death), Marrakech-Safi (22 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (14 cases, no deaths), Fez-Meknes (seven cases, no deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (nine cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (three cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (five cases, two deaths), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (five cases, no deaths) have all recorded less than 60 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 95.3%, while the rate of death is still at 1.8%.