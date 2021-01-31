2021 CHAN: Morocco Beats Zambia, Reaches Semi-Finals

In the semi-finals, Morocco will face Cameroon, one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Rabat – Morocco’s national football team of local-based players has qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) after beating Zambia.

The Moroccan team won 3-1 against Zambia thanks to two early goals from Soufiane Rahimi (first minute) and Mohammed Bemammer (ninth minute), as well as a goal from the team captain, Ayoub Kaabi, at the 39th minute. Zambia scored their only goal at the 80th minute.

The game took place today afternoon at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala, Cameroon.

Today’s win puts Morocco in the golden square of the 2021 CHAN, alongside Mali and Cameroon, who qualified for the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the semi-final, the Moroccan squad will face the tournament’s hosts, Cameroon, in what will likely be Morocco’s toughest game so far.

The match is set to take place on Wednesday evening, February 3, at stadium of Limbe, on the western coast of Cameroon. It will be the Moroccan team’s first game outside of the Cameroonian economic capital, Douala.

Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2021 CHAN after ending the group stage at the top of Group C. The Moroccan team won its first game against Togo with a score of 1-0, then drew 0-0 against Rwanda.

In the third game, Morocco won 5-2 against Uganda and showed an offensive prowess similar to the one that characterized the team in 2018, when it won the CHAN title.

Cameroon, meanwhile, finished the group stage in second position, standing behind Mali in Group A.

The Cameroonian team won its first game against Zimbabwe with a score of 1-0, but ended its second and third matches in 1-1 and 0-0 draws, against Mali and Burkina Faso, respectively.

In the quarter-finals, Cameroon won 2-1 against two-times CHAN champion DR Congo.

The second semi-final of the 2021 CHAN will oppose Mali and the winner of the quarter-final between Guinea and Rwanda, which is taking place later this evening.

By earning a spot among the final four, Morocco has increased its chances to defend its CHAN title. Only one final sprint separates the Moroccan team from its objective. But, with three other strong teams also fiercely competing for the title, Morocco’s mission will not be easy.

