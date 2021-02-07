Faouzia has been making international headlines and at social networks for professionally singing her own songs and renowned covers

Rabat – Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia continues to make headlines after the release of her recent hit Mansfields featuring iconic singer John Legend.

International media continue to speak about the success of the song, which featured Faouzia showing off her beautiful and strong voice with one of the world’s most renowned singers.

The 20-year old co-wrote the song along with Sam Martin, Ali Tamposi, Johnny Goldstein and Jacob Kasher, the National News reported.

Released on January 28, Mansfields so far has over 2 million views on YouTube and thousands of likes and heartwarming comments about Faouzia’s soothing voice.

“More people really gotta notice Faouzia, she is so talented and listening to her music really is like a personal attention cure. I’ve always been so insecure about my singing voice but Faouzia pushed me out of my comfort song and I ended up singing 2 songs in public and they both were written by Faouzia,” said one of the many YouTube users who said they have been inspired by the Moroccan’s voice and lyrics.

Some of her followers also hinted that the singer does not receive enough recognition as she should be due to her talent.

A Casablanca-born talented singer, Faouzia, made her first, remarkable entry into the music world through a triumphant performance during the 2015 Song of the Year Award at La Chicane Electrique, a Canadian music competition.

Of Minefields, the singer said the song “symbolizes both the emotional and literal challenges that we go through to be with and support those around us.”

In a statement to Vogue Arabia, she said she hopes to see her followers and viewers feel “hopeful and remember that things will always get better.”

She noted that it felt special for her to have had the chance to collaborate with John legend and “be able to sing the song acoustically.”.

“It was a really special moment,” she told Vogue.