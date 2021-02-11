Morocco’s COVID-19-Vaccinated Population Reaches 855,318

The vaccination campaign, which is in its first phase, is targeting a population of 33 million.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has vaccinated 855,318 Moroccan citizens and residents against COVID-19 as of Thursday, February 11, at 6 p.m.

The national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus seeks to inoculate at least 33 million Moroccans in order to achieve collective immunity.

The country continues to record new cases of COVID-19 daily.

Health authorities recorded 471 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The figures bring the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 477,160.

In the past 24 hours, the health ministry also announced 574 new recoveries from COVID-19 and four coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 457,325, marking a 95.8% national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 8,440, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco now counts 11,395 active COVID-19 cases, including 530 carriers in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 192 new cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

The Oriental region comes second with 69 cases and one death. Other Moroccan regions reported no new fatalities today. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded 59 new cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (55 cases), Marrakech-Safi (33 cases), Souss-Massa (22 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12 cases).

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra recorded 11 cases, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (eight cases), Fez-Meknes (five cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (three cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (three cases).