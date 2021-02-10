12 More Patients Died From COVID-19 in Morocco

The fatality rate due to the pandemic stands at 1.8%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed 564 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 476, 689 as of February 10 at 6 p.m.

The ministry also confirmed 12 deaths. The death toll related to COVID-19 mounted to 8, 436.

The total number of recoveries reached 456, 751 after 719 new patients recovered.

Morocco now counts 11,669 active COVID-19 cases, including 541 in severe or critical condition.

The COVID-19 fatality rate reached 1.8% , while the recovery rate stands at 95.8%.

In its daily update, health authorities in Morocco announced that Morocco’s vaccinated population reached 746,116.

The national vaccination campaign targets at least 33 million Moroccans in order to achieve collective immunity in the country.

In terms of regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases, the ministry recorded the majority of new infections in the Casablanca-Settat region. The region recorded 220 new cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes second (96 cases, three deaths), followed by the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (64 cases, one death), Oriental (57 cases), xx i (35 cases), Souss-Massa (42 cases), and Marrakech-Safi (23 cases, two deaths).

The region of Beni-Mellal Khenifra reported 16 cases, followed by Draa Tafilalet (11 cases, one death), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10 cases), Fez-Meknes (10 cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (four cases).