Moroccan Delegation Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations in Israel

The Moroccan delegation was vaccinated in an Israeli hospital after they arrived in Israel on Tuesday .

Rabat – Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that members of the Moroccan delegation that visited Tel Aviv earlier this week received COVID-19 vaccine shots during their official trip to Israel.

“Upon the arrival of the Moroccan diplomatic delegation to Israel three days ago, an Israeli delegation accompanied them to the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem to vaccinate them against coronavirus,” the ministry wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The tweet announced that Israel has been vaccinating “1,400 foreign diplomats accredited to the country, including diplomats from countries in the region.”

A Moroccan delegation arrived on Tuesday.

The head of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Tel Aviv, Abd Al Rahim Byoud led the Moroccan delegation, which received a warm welcome from officials in Israel.

Commenting on the visit, the Israeli foreign ministry said that Morocco and Israel are “making history.”

The visit is part of the rapprochement between the two countries which was announced after Morocco decided to reestablish ties with Israel.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco announced the news on December 10.

The announcement included vows to strengthen cooperation in different fields, including agriculture and technology.

The two countries also vowed to open direct flights and liaison offices.

Israel’s liaison office in Rabat is already operational following the arrival of its head David Goffrin on January 26.

A delegation from Israel is expected to arrive in Morocco later this month.

Meir Ben Shabat, Israel’s security adviser will lead the delegation. Ben Shabat announced the news during a phone conversation with Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

