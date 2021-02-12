Morocco’s King Mohammed VI Appoints New Social Security Chief

Spread the love

Agadir – During the weekly council of ministers meeting on Thursday, February 11, King Mohammed VI appointed Hassan Boubrik as head of National Social Security Fund (CNSS) and Habiba Laklalech as head of Morocco’s Airports Authority (ONDA).



The King appointed Hassan Boubrik as head of the CNSS at the request of Minister of Labor Mohamed Amekraz. Previously, Boubrik served in the post of director of Insurance and Social Welfare at Morocco’s Ministry of Economy and Finance after his appointment in 2011, and as the president of the Insurance and Social Security Supervisory Authority (ACAPS) after his appointment in 2016.



King Mohammed VI announced the generalization of social security for all Moroccans, covering the generalization of medical insurance, family allowances, the pension system, as well as Morocco’s social security system on the whole. It will be a busy time for Boubrik leading CNSS.



Habiba Laklalech, previously working as the deputy director general of Royal Air Maroc (RAM), will serve as head of the ONDA. Laklalech succeeded Zouhair El Oufir at the request of Minister of Air Transport Nadia Fettah Alaoui.



Read also: Morocco Must Heed Public Outrage to Avoid Next Tangier Tragedy



Laklalech became deputy director general of Finance and Support of the RAM Group in 2010. Since 2012, she has also been in charge of finance and support, and in 2014 she took over the commercial center of RAM.



Laklalech took up the position at a time when many in Morocco are calling for greater representation of women in prominent leadership positions. Constitutional reforms doubled the number of parliamentary seats reserved for women between 2007 and 2011, from 30 to 60 out of the 395 seat total.



Laklalech arrived at ONDA after a turbulent year for Morocco’s air transport industry, taking a hard hit due to the global COVID-19 crisis. ONDA reported a 71% decrease in air traffic in 2020.



These appointments took place within the framework of article 49 of the constitution, upon the proposal of the head of government.



King Mohammed VI chaired the council of ministers at the royal palace in Fez, where the ministerial council touched on several topics, including the tragic event in Tangier, the upcoming national elections, and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.