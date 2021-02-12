COVID-19 Vaccinations in Morocco Exceed 1.1 Million

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced the vaccination of 1,112,103 citizens across the country, as of Friday, February 12, at 6 p.m.

Health authorities have also announced 496 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 477,656.

Moroccan health authorities announced 631 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 457,956. The number represents a national recovery rate of 96%.

In the past 24 hours, 10 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 8,450 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco currently counts 11,250 active COVID-19 cases, including 501 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 32 who are under intubation and 288 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 11,125 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have conducted 5,027,093 COVID-19 tests.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 214 new COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 74 new cases and one death, followed by the Oriental (63 cases, one death), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (38 cases, no deaths), Souss-Massa (29 cases, one death), and Marrakech-Safi (28 cases, no deaths).

Draa-Tafilalet recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and three deaths, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra 10 cases and no deaths, and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab nine cases and no deaths.

The regions of Fez-Meknes (eight cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (seven cases, no deaths), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case, no deaths) recorded the smallest numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Morocco in the past 24 hours.