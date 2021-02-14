Morocco Arrests 8 for International Drug Trafficking

During the operation, police seized over four tonnes of cannabis resin.

Rabat – Police arrested in Saidia, eastern Morocco, eight suspects for their alleged involvement in a network active in the international trafficking of drugs on Saturday.

The suspects include a 17-year-old minor, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

During the security operation, police intercepted a vehicle bearing falsified registration plates.

Police seized 120 packets of cannabis resin with a total weight of 4.5 tonnes of cannabis resin on board the vehicle.

The DGSN said that research and investigations made it possible to arrest the eight suspects not far from the scene of the incident.

Police put the majority of the suspects in custody for further investigations.

The investigation seeks to determine the circumstances of the case and to enable police arrest all possible accomplices.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to upgrade its fight against drug trafficking.

This security operation is part of the intense and continuous efforts led by the services of the DGSN to fight against international trafficking in drugs and psychotropic drugs, the same source concluded.

Morocco’s DGSN annual report said that police seized 217 tonnes and 323 kilograms of cannabis resin and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 37 tonnes compared to 2019.

In 2020, police also seized 476,923 psychotropic tablets, including 145,848 of ecstacy tablets smuggled from European countries.

Police also seized eight kilograms and 501 grams of heroin, in addition to 132 kilograms and 16 grams of cocaine.

The number represents a 75% decrease compared to 2019.

Last year, Morocco arrested 97,564 people for their alleged involvement in drug cases. The number represents a decline of 23% compared to 2019, according to DGSN’s 2020 annual report on crime rate in Morocco.