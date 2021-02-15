Moroccans Launch Hashtags to Slam Algeria’s Hostility Toward King, Morocco

Some Moroccans questioned the motives behind Algeria’s hostility despite Morocco’s efforts to restore ties.

Rabat – Moroccans have launched online hashtags to denounce a hostile television program in which Algeria’s Echourouk television channel caricatured Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

Last week, the Algerian news outlet aired a debasing representation of King Mohammed VI, sparking outrage among Moroccan citizens.

In response to the Echourouk broadcast, Moroccan citizens and public figures launched different hashtags to express disappointment and anger against the television show.

Some have used hashtags in Arabic, while others used just King Mohammed VI in a hashtag to denounce the move.

Some of the most read and viral hashtags read: “King Mohammed VI is a red line,” “Our King is a red line,” and “King Mohammed VI is our source of pride.”

Most of the hashtags are in Arabic.

While using the hashtags, Moroccans also published photos of the King and Morocco’s flag along with a caption to express satisfaction with their country’s development and stability.

“Can Algeria stop making fun of herself we jave [sic] the best king ever,” one of the Twitter users wrote.

Another quoted a statement from the King, which acknowledged the presence of several enemies against Morocco’s territorial integrity and interests.

The King’s quote reads: “O God, let the number of those who envy us grow.”

The Algerian regime’s actions against Morocco’s domestic affairs come as no surprise. Echourouk’s provocative move, however, has caused unprecedented uproar and made Moroccans question the motive behind the Algerian attempts.

The Moroccan government has long called on Algeria to engage in a direct dialogue with Rabat to break the diplomatic stalemate between the two countries.

Several officials in Morocco have repeatedly called on Algeria to accept the reopening of borders between Rabat and Algiers.

On November 6, 2018, King Mohammed VI invited Algeria to engage in an “open and frank dialogue” that would result in the restoration of full diplomatic ties and the reopening of the borders between the two neighbors.

Algeria decided to close the border in 1994 after Morocco imposed visa regulations on Algerian visitors in the wake of a terrorist attack on the Atlas Asni hostel in Marrakech.

Morocco lifted the visa requirement in 2004, but the border has remained closed.

The Moroccan King renewed his dialogue offer in subsequent speeches, but there has been no official response from Algeria.

Instead, Algeria continues to renew its repeated hostile position against Morocco’s domestic affairs.

Algiers also challenges Morocco’s territorial integrity by supporting and financing the Polisario Front.