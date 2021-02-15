Police in Casablanca’s Airport Arrest Woman for Cocaine Trafficking

Police are investigating the case to arrest possible accomplices involved in the case.

Rabat – Police at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport on Sunday arrested a woman from Guinea for her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

Police found 1.577 kilograms of cocaine under the passenger’s clothes.

The suspect, who arrived in Casablanca in a flight from Conakry, put the drugs in many places on her body, said a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigations into the case.

The investigation aims to enable police arrest possible accomplices involved in the case.

The trafficking of drugs such as cannabis, psychotropic pills, and cocaine is frequent in Morocco.

Statistics from the DGSN in 2020 show that the security units’ operations allowed police to seize 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic tablets, 8 kilogram and 501 grams of heroin, and over 217 tonnes kilograms of cannabis.

Such operations are part of Morocco’s intense national security campaign against drug trafficking.