Fukushima Earthquake: Moroccans in Japan Are Safe

Rabat – Morocco’s Embassy in Japan has announced that all Moroccans living in the country are “safe and sound” after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima.

The 7.3 magnitude underwater earthquake northeastern Japan on Saturday. Official data so far identified 100 injured people, while about 850, 000 people lost power after the earthquake in the Kanto and Tohoku regions.

The Moroccan embassy issued a press release today, announcing that Morocco’s diaspora in Japan are safe and unharmed.

It vowed that it mobilized efforts to ensure the safety of members of the Moroccan community in coordination with the Japanese authorities. “The embassy is closely following the evolution of the situation in the affected areas.”

Japanese authorities have not issued a tsunami warning. Meanwhile, the government held on Sunday its first ministerial meeting on the earthquake.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has reassured citizens that no death cases have been reported to date.

“We have confirmed that a landslide occurred on the Joban Expressway and that the water supply has been disrupted in numerous areas, among other issues,” he said.

The Japanese official also announced that fires broke out in Fukushima and Miyagi Prefectures, “but all have now been extinguished. Work is currently underway to restore power in areas affected by blackouts, which have happened primarily in Fukushima Prefecture.”

The powerful earthquake comes just a decade after a similar natural disaster accompanied by a tsunami killed over 18,000 people in Japan.

The 2011 tsunami triggered a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

During the 2011 incident, security services said that more than 20,000 people died or were missing.

Thousands of people also lost their houses.