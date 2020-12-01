Japan Stresses Importance of Free Movement in Guerguerat

Japan also hopes for an end to the Western Sahara conflict.

Rabat – Japan has emphasized the importance of free movement in Guerguerat, a region near the Mauritanian-Moroccan border.

Through its embassy in Rabat, Japan said that restoring road traffic between Morocco and Mauritania at the Guerguerat crossing point was a “legitimate” and “important” action.

Morocco’s government, at the request of King Mohammed VI, sent Royal Armed Forces personnel to Guerguerat to secure the region after the Polisario Front violated UN resolutions through illegal protests.

Polisario sent militiamen to Guerguerat, causing a serious blockade starting October 21.

After the UN peacekeeping operation failed to stabilize the situation, Morocco acted on November 13 to force Polisario to leave the region and lift the blockade.

Morocco’s operation received applause from many in the international community, who commended Rabat’s peaceful actions.

In addition to its support for Morocco’s operation in Guerguerat, Japan also “reiterated the wish to see this dispute quickly lead to a peaceful solution on the basis of dialogue between the parties concerned.”

The embassy sent the remarks through a verbal address to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing that Tokyo continues to support the UN-led political process, including MINURSO.

Japan is among the countries who continue to support Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The last time Japan reiterated support for Morocco’s territorial integrity was in February.

Japan has repeatedly emphasized its position regarding Western Sahara.

In August 2019, former foreign minister of Japan Taro Kono reassured Morocco that his country does not recognize Polisario’s self-proclaimed SADR as a state.

Kono, who is now Japan’s reform administration minister, made his remarks at the opening of the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-VII), despite the invitation of a representative from Polisario.