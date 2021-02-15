Morocco Extends Night Curfew Despite Decline in Number of COVID-19 Cases

Morocco recorded 121 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of infections to 478, 595 as of February 15 at 6 p.m.

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced today its decision to extend the night curfew by two more weeks, citing “the need to maintain” measures seeking to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The government said that the measure will be in force, starting Tuesday, February 16 at 9 p.m.

“This decision is made on the basis of the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission concerning the need to maintain the necessary measures to fight against the coronavirus,” the government statement said.

It added that the decision is also in line with the measures that followed the evolution of the pandemic on a global level after the appearance of new variants of the virus.

The nationwide curfew prevents citizens and residents from movement between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night, except for exceptional reasons such as professional obligations or medical emergencies.

The curfew also concerns businesses, which have to close before 8 p.m. every evening. Morocco first introduced the night curfew for a period of three weeks on December 21, 2020.

COVID-19 situation in Morocco

The measure comes despite the low number of cases health Moroccan authorities recorded in the past few weeks.

In the past 24 hours, Morocco announced 121 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of infections to 478, 595.

The country also recorded 697 recoveries. The number of recovered patients reached 459, 549 to date.

Death toll related to COVID-19 jumped to 14 after 8, 491new patients died.

The number of active cases stands at 10, 555, including 467 in severe conditions.

Morocco’s health ministry also announced that the number of vaccinated populations has reached 1.707, 091.