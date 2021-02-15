COVID-19 Morocco to Receive 500,000 Sinopharm Vaccines Tomorrow

Spread the love

Morocco is set to receive tomorrow, February 16, 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, Le360 reported, citing a source from the Ministry of Health.

A Royal Air Maroc aircraft is set to land this afternoon in Beijing, China, to transport the vaccines to Morocco.

The shipment would be the second lot of Sinopharm vaccines that Morocco receives.

A similar shipment of 500,000 doses arrived in Morocco on January 26, a few days before the launch of Morocco’s vaccination campaign.

Morocco is using both the Sinopharm vaccine and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine in its national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

In addition to the 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine it received in January, Morocco received six millions doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine — two million doses in late January and four million doses on February 19.

The arrival of the new shipment tomorrow would put the total of COVID-19 vaccines received by Morocco at seven million.

Morocco has ordered in total 65 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including 45 million from Sinopharm and 20 million from AstraZeneca.

After receiving all the ordered vaccines, the country intends to vaccinate at least 80% of its population to achieve herd immunity.

As of February 14, Moroccan health authorities have vaccinated nearly 1.4 million people.

The number is expected to further increase at a quick pace after the reception of new shipments.