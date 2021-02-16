ASL Airlines France’s Summer Program Includes Flights to Morocco

ASL Airlines France seeks to expand its air activities with new flights to Morocco.

Rabat – France’s ASL Airlines has introduced a new flight program seeking to expand its air routes to Morocco and other countries by the 2021 summer season.

ASL notably announced a new flight route connecting the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Strasbourg airports to Oujda, eastern Morocco.

In addition to Morocco, the flight company will operate eight routes to connect the capitals and regions of Algeria and France on up to 34 weekly flights.

For all of its 2021 summer routes, ASL Airlines vowed to provide its passengers with extended flexibility conditions, such as the option of changing their tickets up to one hour before departure.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, this initiative is subject to the removal of travel restrictions.

Morocco has been under a state of emergency since March 20.

The measure has considerably helped Moroccan authorities — and citizens — in the country’s fight to curb the spread of the virus.

As a crucial aspect of the measures Morocco introduced to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of emergency allows authorities to suspend flights, limit the free movement of goods and people, or shut down public spaces.

Due to the state emergency in Morocco, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), Morocco’s national airlines, suspended all domestic flights as part of the country’s efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in March 2020.

On July 9, the company (RAM) prepared a new flight schedule as travel restrictions eased due to the government’s decision to open air and naval borders for Moroccans and foreign residents in Morocco.

Borders are still closed but the country allows “special flights” flights for tourists, business people, and students.