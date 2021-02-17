HCP More Than Half of Morocco’s Employed Labor Force Has No Diploma

Spread the love

About 54.3% of Morocco’s employed labor force does not have any diploma, the country’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) announced today, February 17.

According to a document from the HCP, 30.5% of the country’s employed labor force have a basic diploma and only 15.2% have a higher education degree.

The rate of Morocco’s employed labor force without a diploma greatly varies depending on work sectors.

In the field of agriculture and fishing, 80.8% of workers do not have a formal diploma. The rate is also relatively high in the construction sector, standing at 59.2%.

The industry sector employs 45.2% of its workers without a diploma and the service sector 37.4%.

Low social security

The relatively low education rate among Moroccan workers goes hand in hand with a lack of social security, according to the HCP.

The recent study revealed that less than a quarter (24.7%) of Morocco’s employed labor force has work-related medical insurance. The rate varies between 36.6% in cities and 8.2% in rural areas.

The rate of medically-insured workers increases linearly with the employees’ level of education. It ranges from 10.7% among workers without a diploma to 72.8% among workers with a higher education degree.

By sectors, the industry has the highest rate of medically-insured employees (42.2%), followed by services (36.5%), construction (13%), and agriculture and fisheries (4.6%).

The rate of workers in Morocco who benefit from a retirement plan is close to that of workers who benefit from medical insurance. According to the HCP, 24.1% of Morocco’s employed labor force is enrolled in a retirement plan.

In a similar pattern, the rate ranges from 7.1% in rural areas to 36.3% in cities, and from 9.9% among workers without a diploma to 72.4% among employees with a higher education degree.

In addition to the relatively low social security that Morocco’s labor force suffers, more than half of Moroccan workers (55.2%) do not have any form of contract with their employers. About 26.4% of employees have a permanent contract, 12.2% a fixed term contract, and 6.2% a verbal contract.