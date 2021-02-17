Morocco Invests Nearly $5.8 Billion in Renewable Energy Projects

The number represents 37% of the total installed electric power or 20% of the elcricity demand in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Energy and Mines Aziz Rabbah has shared positive statistics on Morocco’s renewable energy assets.

During the inauguration of Nestle’s solar project in El Jadida on Tuesday, Rabbah said that the installed capacity of renewable energy sources in Morocco amounts to 3,950 megawatts.

The number represents about 37% of the total installed electric power or 20% of the country’s electricity demand.

The minister said that 100 renewable energy programs are under development.

Regarding operational renewable energy projects, Rabbah said that Morocco has carried out 47 renewable projects to date.

The country invested a global investment of around MAD 52.1 billion ($5.8 billion). The total investment in development projects is estimated at MAD 53.8 billion ($6 billion).

The official cited a set of new projects in the work, including the program of water desalination plants integrating renewable energy production units.

Morocco seeks to boost its renewable energy plans to position itself a self-sufficient producer of electricity in the long term.

With major solar projects in different cities, the North African country aims to produce more than 52% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

Morocco’s government asked all partners and operators in Morocco to take into account its renewable projects.

Several countries expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s renewable energy projects.

Recently, UK ambassador to Morocco Simon Martin emphasized the importance of Morocco’s energy assets.

“We have a great deal of expertise to share in terms of renewable energies. Here in Morocco, the solar sector is extraordinary and we in the UK are world leaders in wind energy,” the ambassador said.

Morocco’s flagship solar projects include the Ouarzazate solar plant, Ain Beni Mathar, and Foum El Oued stations.