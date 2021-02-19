Israel and Morocco are rapidly boosting bilateral cooperation.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco and Israel agreed to create a “parliamentary friendship group” to boost bilateral cooperation after the recent rapprochement between the two countries.

Members of Morocco’s parliament had their first meeting with Israel’s Knesset representatives on Thursday.

The virtual meeting marked the participation of two members of Morocco’s House of Councillors Mohammed El Bakhouri and Abdelkarim Al Hams.

During the meeting, the Moroccan MPs suggested establishing a parliamentary friendship group.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Speaker of the Knesset Yariv Levin welcomed and approved the proposal.

The decision is part of vows from both Morocco and Israel to boost cooperation after the establishment of ties.

Morocco is the fourth Arab country to have publicly announced its decision to re-establish ties with Israel after UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Israeli officials continue to express satisfaction with and pride in the peace accords with the Arab countries.

Member of the Knesset RAM Ben Barak, who participated in the virtual meeting,

said the relationship between Morocco and Israel is “extremely important.”

He also invited Moroccan MPs to visit Israel.

Ben Barak emphasized Israelis’ desire to visit Morocco.

The member of Israel’s Yesh Atid Party said the two countries can collaborate in different areas, including culture, trade, and economy.

“We are eager to forge ties with you,” the Jerusalem Post quoted the MK as saying.

Moroccan MPs similarly expressed satisfaction with their meeting with Israeli MPs.

El Bakhouri said he is happy to meet Israeli members, emphasizing that the two countries have “a special connection.”

“The Moroccans are an open and generous people, endowed with a morality based on coexistence, and we welcome any initiative that will strengthen the relationship between us,” the Moroccan MP said.

The two countries have announced that they will also open direct flights.

Former Israel’s Ambassador at the UN Danny Danon told Morocco World News in a recent interview that Israel will open direct flights with Morocco immediately following the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

