Morocco to Coordinate African Group in UN For Second Year Running

At the UN, Morocco will be responsible for the green development of Africa, as well as the coordination of post-COVID-19 recovery.

Rabat – Morocco was chosen to coordinate the African Group in New York on economic and development issues, for the second consecutive year.

Morocco’s role as the principal coordinator of the African Group to the United Nations will be primarily focussed within the framework of the Second Committee of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Within this context, the Permanent Mission of Morocco to the UN will lead the dialogue on sustainable development, the promotion of socio-economic development in Africa, and the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.



The Permanent Mission of Morocco to the UN will be tasked with negotiation, on behalf of the African Group, with other international partners and stakeholders.

Morocco will work to consolidate common African positions in a wide range of multilateral development issues. Among them will be the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic recovery, South-South cooperation and migration, and general development of Africa.

Morocco, as a leader of green innovation in Africa, will also be poised to lead negotiations on climate action, environmental protection, food security, the green energy transition, as well as the mobilization of financing for sustainable development.

The North African country will also work to promote regional integration in Africa, to ensure the realization of the sustainable development goals, and to secure sustainable and inclusive post-pandemic recovery.

Morocco’s selection to coordinate the African Group confirms the country’s leading role in the continent, especially within the context of public diplomacy and leadership.

Recently, the North African country has been lauded, both globally and regionally, for its contribution to the peace process in Libya.

“The distinguished, central, and clear position of the kingdom helped the Libyan parties to reach a political agreement at the end of the Skhirat talks,” said Mohammed al-Raid, a member of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives in Libya.