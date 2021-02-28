Cold Weather, Rainfall to Continue Until Monday in Morocco

Several regions will experience snowfall and table drop in temperatures.

Rabat – Cold weather, snowfall, and rainfall will persist across Morocco until Monday, March 1.

The General Directorate of Meteorology announced on Saturday that heavy rainfall ranging between 30 to 60 millimeters are expected from Sunday 3 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m. in several provinces, including Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Khemisset, Kenitra, arache, Ouezzane, Chefchaouen, Tetouan and M’diq-Fnideq, northern Morocco.

The weather office informed citizens that showers will be accompanied locally by hail.

Locally moderate thunderstorms ranging between 15 to 25 millimeters will also affect the provinces of Khouribga, Settat, Fqih Ben Salah, El Kelaa des Srahna, and Rehamna on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Snowfall is also expected today in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Chichaoua, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Taroudant and Tinghir.

Low snowfall will also affect the regions of the Middle Atlas in Ifrane and Boulemane.

The weather office issued several weather notices, warning of moderate to stormy rainfalls throughout this week.

Due to a good raining season, the government announced a positive forecast regarding this year’s agriculture and dams filing rate.

Morocco’s agricultural production suffered from drought and lack of rainfall in the 2019-2020 season.

Meanwhile, the dams suffered from a chronic water deficit that impacted the country’s supply of drinking water and irrigation.

Recent rainfalls rescued the shortage in the sectors remarkably.

On February 22, the equipment ministry said the reservoirs of the major national dams have surpassed more than 7.8 billion cubic meter, a filling rate of 48.7%.

The number is marginally higher than the 7.5 billion cubic meters (48.2% fill rate) that was reported in the same period last year, the ministry added.