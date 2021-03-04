COVID-19: WHO Congratulates Morocco on Success of Vaccination Campaign

Spread the love

Rabat – The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated Morocco for the success of its vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, WHO announced that Morocco is among the first 10 countries that have “successfully completed the challenge of vaccination” against COVID-19.”

Morocco started the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 28. Presently, the country has managed to vaccinate over 3,745,173 people.

Approximately 360,689 people have received their second dose of the vaccine as of March 3.

The country’s vaccination campaign is targeting 33 million people to secure herd immunity against the virus.

Data from March 2 by Our World in Data shows Morocco fifth, in terms of daily COVID-19 vaccinations.

Israel leads the list, followed by UAE, UK, and the US. Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday that the UAE is on the way to position itself as the first nation to emerge from the pandemic.

The news outlet quoted health experts who expressed satisfaction with the pace of COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying the country may “soon” be the first country to vaccinate all of its population.

While Morocco is still far from achieving its goal of vaccinating 80% of its population, the country received international applause for securing multiple doses of the vaccine and for outpacing international powers in terms of vaccine uptake.

Recent data shows Morocco outpacing European powers in terms of vaccine doses, including Spain, Germany, Canada, and Italy.

To date, Morocco confirmed 484,753 COVID-19 cases, including 470,425 recoveries and 8,653 deaths.

The number of daily cases started to decline in the recent month, but this is also attributed to the fewer tests of COVID-19 carried out per day.

The number of COVID-19 tests in the country amounted to 5,197,596.