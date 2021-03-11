Morocco's Vaccination Campaign Garners International Recognition

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco is receiving a variety of international recognition for its national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Observers from the world’s premier financial institution, a French top health expert, and expats receiving their first vaccinations in Morocco are warmly welcoming Rabat’s efforts.

Whether seen from abroad or close-up, Morocco’s vaccination campaign appears to be hitting a nerve as governments around the world struggle to rapidly vaccinate their citizens.

French praise

France is outperforming the global vaccination average as it has now provided 8.8 doses per 100 citizens. That is more than double than the global average which sits at 4.1 doses. Still, France is lagging behind some of its neighbors, including Germany (9.74), Italy (9.56), and Spain (10.37), leading to domestic criticism.

The EU, the UK, and the US are still outperforming most of the world, with wealthy countries hoarding over 70% of all vaccines available this year, despite constituting only 14% of the global population.

However, the rollout of vaccination campaigns is proving to be a difficult endeavor across the world. In Europe, citizens bemoan slow starts, vaccine shortages, and perceived failings of the European Union.

In order to fix these issues, France should learn from Morocco’s vaccination campaign, according to Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva.

“Despite a difficult start due to the lack of doses, Morocco significantly accelerated in February thanks to a well-oiled organization,” he told news outlet Ouest-France. Flahault highlighted how Morocco’s vaccination campaign has provided “12.83 doses per 100 inhabitants, four points more than France.”

Supportive World Bank

The World Bank’s regional office has similarly highlighted the success of Morocco’s vaccination campaign. Ferid Belhaj, the global financial institute’s vice-president for the Middle East and North Africa, highlighted the “exemplary management” of Morocco’s approach.

Belhaj welcomed the local vaccination campaign and indicated that the World Bank is ready to “strengthen its support” for Morocco’s economic recovery.

The World Bank is ready to provide both technical and financial support, he announced during a meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform Mohamed Benchaaboun.

Recovering from the COVID-19 crisis will require more than vaccinations alone. The World Bank announced its support for the Kingdom’s economic initiatives that have emerged in response to the crisis.

Belhaj stated that the World Bank is willing to support local efforts to expand healthcare and social services to all citizens in the coming years.

Foreign residents impressed

Some foreign observers have not just lauded Morocco’s vaccination campaign, they have actively benefited from it. Morocco’s rollout includes free vaccinations for all foreign residents and expats living in Morocco.

Foreign residents in Morocco can text “1717” to make an appointment at a local vaccination center.

One of the expats who have experienced Morocco’s vaccination campaign up close is Frederic Bauer, who serves as the president of the Association des Francais de Rabat (Association of the French of Rabat). He described Morocco’s COVID-19 response as “perfect” as he praised local efforts.

Moroccan state media interviewed Marion Fossorier, who has lived in Morocco for 30 years and recently contacted the vaccination campaign. She stated that she was impressed with the swift and smooth processing of her request.

“In less than 48 hours, I registered via the internet and got an appointment,” she said. Fossorier, like many others, indicated that the process was straightforward and effective and medical staff “warmly welcomed” her as she came to receive her vaccination.

Morocco’s vaccination campaign is becoming a source of pride for many, as even the World Health Organization has praised the North African country. The local WHO office tweeted “congratulations on the success of this campaign!” as Morocco continues to work hard to maintain its strong response.