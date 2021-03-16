Obangame Express 2021, Morocco to Participate in Largest Military Exercise in West Africa

The exercise seeks to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, and information-sharing practices.

Rabat – This month, Morocco will take part in the 2021 Obangame Express military exercise, the largest multinational maritime event in Western Africa.

The event, which will convene 32 participant countries, will take place from March 14-27 in the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced.

Rear Admiral Michael Baz, director of Maritime Headquarters, US Naval Forces Africa said the military exercise will allow regional partners to develop skills.

Such skills will “have a lasting impact on regional security in the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean,” he said.

Several countries will take part in the exercise. In addition to Morocco, the Netherlands, Niger, Nigeria, Portugal, the Republic of Congo, and Senegal will also participate.

Brazil, Belgium, Benin, France, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, and Guinea are also included in the list of the participants.

AFRICOM said that exercise seeks to improve regional cooperation to enhance maritime domain awareness.

In addition to Obangame Express, Morocco took part in several major military exercises.

The most recent participation was Morocco’s military exercises with the US navy earlier this month.

The two military groups participated in exercises dubbed “Lightning Handshake” to improve military cooperation.

The US commented on Morocco’s participation, describing it as an “honor.”

Rear Admiral Scott Robertson stated that “it’s an honor to participate in this historic bi-lateral maritime exercise; hallmarking 200 years of an enduring partnership with Morocco.”

Rear Admiral Robertson said such military exercises enhance the “foundation of our interoperability and continued support of our long-term commitment to security in the region.”

The exercise is not unique. Both the US and Morocco participate in several military exercises together.

Morocco and the US are preparing for the African Lion 2021 military exercise.

The US military and Morocco’s FAR organize the African Lion exercises with partner countries to strengthen their capacity in combating violent extremist organizations, maintaining security and peace, and combating transnational threats.