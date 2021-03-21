Police Arrest Four Individuals with Links to Illegal Drug Trafficking Network

Efforts of Moroccan security services to combat organized crime and international drug trafficking networks continue to make arrests in this regard.

Rabat – On Friday, elements of Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) in the city of Martil (Northern Morocco) arrested four people, aged between 29 and 61 years, including a woman and a pharmacist, for their alleged links with a criminal network active in the illegal trafficking of drugs.

A first security operation had led to the arrest of three suspects red-handed while they were marketing psychotropic drugs in the region of Oued El Maleh in Martil, said the national police (DGSN) in a statement.

The DGSN added that investigations have revealed the identity of their main supplier of psychotropic drugs, a pharmacist who was also arrested in the city of Mdiq.

After carrying out search operations, the Police proceeded to seize a total of 7,372 psychotropic tablets of various types, cell phones, a car, as well as capsules of Hachich, according to the DGSN.

The Police placed the suspects in custody pending further investigation to shed more light on the case.