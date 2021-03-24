The Netherlands Condemns Hostile Acts Against Morocco’s National Symbols

The perpetrator carried out the same hostile acts in January at the Moroccan consulate in Utrecht, reports said.

Rabat – The Dutch government vowed to take all security and legal actions against a group of people, who appeared in viral online videos carrying out hostile acts against Moroccan symbols.

A viral video of people storming the consulate of Morocco in Den Bosch, carrying out criminal acts against Morocco’s symbols, including its flag, caused an uproar among Moroccans around the world.

One of the people in the video was identified by the press as Karim Aaril, a self-described separatist from the Rif region in northern Morocco.

The man appeared making hostile remarks against the North African country and desecrating the Moroccan flag.

He also poured a blood-like liquid on the sign near the consulate entrance, hanging a white, separatist flag with “long live the people.”

The slogan is common among people who are against Morocco’s monarchy.

Reports said that this is not the first time the man carried out hostile acts against Morocco. In January, he also carried out similar acts in Morocco’s consulate in Utrecht.

In response, the Dutch government issued a press release to condemn what it described as illegal and unacceptable acts against Morocco and its symbols.

Stef Blok, the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, responded to questions from MP Matrjin Van Helvert regarding the case.

Blok condemned the recent incidents at Moroccan consulates, vowing his country’s commitment to take “all security and legal measures against their perpetrators.”

Expressing regret, he said that he is understanding that such incidents in the representations of Morocco, in particular, the “desecration of the national flag can provoke outrage within the Moroccan community.”

The Dutch foreign minister acknowledged that “in recent years, demonstrations have taken place on several occasions near Moroccan consulates as well as at the Moroccan embassy.”

He also said that demonstrators threatened consular staff and visitors.

“The incidents of which we are aware concern criminal offenses of various kinds, on which, in some cases, reports have been drawn up. We know it involved assaults, threats, and destruction. If there are criminal offenses, the police and the prosecution service will take action against them,” the Dutch minister has said.

He reassured Moroccans and consulate staff that it is necessary for everyone in the Netherlands to be safe, “without having to face such intimidation.”

“As a host country, the Netherlands has a special responsibility towards embassies and consulates and must ensure that they can function properly and safely.”

The official noted that authorities are in constant contact with embassies and consulates and take “threats and other criminal offenses against them very seriously.”

Blok also reiterated that Dutch security services will take additional measures to strengthen the security in Moroccan representations.

Police in charge of combating terrorism in the European country are vigilant to ensure the security of Moroccan representations across the Netherlands.