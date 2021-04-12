Morocco to Sight Crescent Moon Today for Ramadan

Astronomical experts estimate Ramadan will take place on Wednesday, April 14.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs informed experts and delegates that the sighting of the crescent moon, which indicates the start of the holy month of Ramadan, will take place today, April 12 in Morocco.

The ministry asked all experts to inform its department of the outcome of the sighting of the crescent moon.

Several Muslim countries already announced Tuesday, April 13, as the first day of Ramadan, including Egypt, Lebanon, and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia said its experts were not able to observe the crescent moon on Sunday and called for a meeting on Monday to announce when Ramadan will start.

Other countries in Europe already announced the starting date of Ramadan, including France. France will celebrate the holy month on Tuesday.

In Morocco, astronomy experts said the country will celebrate Ramadan on April 14.

Ramadan 2021 will again, be unusual due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Morocco announced that it will maintain a night curfew during Ramadan.

The curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The announcement explained that taraweeh prayers in Ramadan will be prohibited in Mosques.

The government has still to confirm details before Wednesday.

Mosques are open for the five daily prayers.

In 2020, the government banned taraweeh prayers and the five daily prayers in mosques to limit the spread of the pandemic.