France’s Muslims to Celebrate 1st Day of Ramadan Tuesday

Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Tunisia among others will celebrate Ramadan on Tuesday.

Spread the love

Rabat – The French Council of the Muslim Religion (CFCM) announced Tuesday, April 13, as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in France.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar when people fast from dawn until sunset.

The Muslim community considers astronomical calculations for religious festivities, including Ramadan.

CFCM said that astronomical data shows the start of Ramadan on Tuesday in France.

CFCM extended congratulations to Muslims in France, calling on them to respect preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The physical gatherings of people, as well as the closure of places of worship during curfew times throughout this period, would most likely result in the suspension of many activities during the month of Ramadan in their usual formats,” the statement said.

The French council also called on people in charge of disrupting meal plans and food packages during Ramadan to respect methods defined by local public authorities in France.

“Muslims in France, deeply attached to the spirit of sharing and solidarity this month, will find the means to bring it to life by joining forces with humanitarian and charitable organizations by providing support to all our fellow citizens in difficulty,” according to the CFCM.

Many other countries also announced Tuesday as the first day of Ramadan, including Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia is also expected to announce Tuesday as the first day of Ramadan during an emergency meeting that its Supreme court is scheduling for later today.

Morocco will sight the crescent moon for Ramadan today. Astronomers believe Morocco will announce Wednesday as the first day of Ramadan.