The announcement comes a day after cafes and restaurant owners submitted a plea to urge the government to suspend the night curfew during Ramadan as it will cause a severe loss of income.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, has announced new financial support for the owners of cafes and restaurants and the vulnerable workers who are not registered with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS).

El Othmani made the remarks during a parliament session dedicated to updates on the COVID-19 situation in Morocco, on Monday. He did not specify the amount of financial aid that each worker will receive.

During the session, Members of Parliament (MPs) urged the government to take urgent measures to alleviate the pressure on owners and workers due to the drastically reduced activity that will suspend the source of income for Moroccans working in the service sector.

MPs unanimously declared that the night curfew during Ramadan as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures will be devastating for owners of cafes and restaurants, and in particular, the vulnerable workers who “suffer in silence.”

As a response, El Othmani stated that the COVID-19 financial support program will continue to provide financial assistance to the impacted categories. He added that the support will be broadened to cover new categories which are yet to be determined by the relevant governmental institutions and the Economic Monitoring Committee.

The head of government said that the government is working tirelessly to take measures aimed at easing the economic and social suffering of citizens.

El Othmani concluded his statements by calling upon the Moroccan people to rigorously adhere to the COVID-19 restrictive measures in force to overcome the health crisis.

Cafe owner’s plea

Cafes and restaurant owners have voiced their opposition to the night curfew during Ramadan due to the consequences it will have on their business.

The concerns were included in a petition submitted to El Othmani, signed by Noureddine El Haraq, president of the National Office of the Association of Cafe and Restaurant Owners on Sunday.

The petition warned the night curfew in Ramdan would cause the service sector to come to a “complete collapse.”

The petition comes after cafes and restaurant owners sustained severe financial losses during the three-month lockdown in 2020.