Seven Moroccan Universities Place in Times Higher Education Rankings

Kenitra’s Ibn Tofail University ranked first in Morocco in the Times Higher Education 2021 Impact Rankings.

Rabat – Seven Moroccan universities have succeeded in securing spots in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

The 2021 standings included 1115 universities from 98 different countries.

Kenitra’s Ibn Tofail, International University of Rabat, Meknes’ Moulay Ismail, Casablanca’s Hassan II University, Fez’s Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah, Ifrane’s Al Akhawayn, and Hassan I University have all made it into the rankings.

The Impact Rankings include metrics based on each of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and one overall ranking.

Ibn Tofail University was ranked ninth in the world for affordable and clean energy (SDG 7). The university also ranked 25 and 45 in clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), and no poverty (SDG 1).

In the global rankings, Ibn Tofail University was the only Moroccan university to rank among the first 200 universities, obtaining a score of 77.5–85.2 and a rank of 140.

According to the rankings, the Ibn Tofail University ranked first in Morocco this year.

Moulay Ismail University and the International University of Rabat have also secured spots in affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), ranking 24 and 59 respectively.

As for the rest of the Arab League, Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and King Abdulaziz University took 27 and 46 place, respectively.

The Impact Ranking also included 31 universities from Egypt, 37 from Iraq, and 11 from Jordan.

Lebanon had also made it to the rankings with six universities, Bahrain had three, and one university each from Kuwait and Qatar.

The UK’s University of Manchester topped the rankings, followed by Australia’s the University of Sydney, RMIT University, and La Trobe University. Queen’s University, Canada, filled the 5th spot.

THE is a magazine specialized in news and topics related to higher education. It provides data for leading research institutions.