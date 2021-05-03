Morocco Records 2 Cases of COVID-19 Indian Variant in Casablanca

The ministry called on citizens to abide by all preventive measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its new variants.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that it recorded two cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant in the city of Casablanca.

The ministry said that the cases concern an expatriate and a foreign citizen living in Morocco who he came into contact with.

The statement said that the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research in Rabat confirmed the cases.

The ministry said the two cases and all known contacts “were taken care of in accordance with the international and national protocols.”

The ministry said that it will continue to communicate all information on the developing situation to the public.

The ministry called upon all citizens to continue adhering to the precautionary measures to contribute to the national campaign against COVID-19 and its new variants.

In the past few months, Morocco has suspended flights with India among a score of other countries as part of the efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants.

India has witnessed a dramatic increase in cases and deaths since the beginning of March.

The country has been recording over 300,000 cases each day.

Death cases due to COVID-19 also surged to over 2,000 per day.

Morocco tightened travel restrictions and introduced strict preventive measures to limit the domestic spread of COVID-19.

The country continues to impose a night curfew that runs from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The measure is part of Morocco’s state of emergency, which first began in March 2020.