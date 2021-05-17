Israel Kills 197 Palestinians, Causes 1,235 Injuries as Unrest Enters Second Week

The Israel Defense Forces say it is not responsible for killing civilians because its rockets target Hamas weapons storage, located “in the heart of its civilian population.”

Rabat – The increased violence between Palestine and Israel continues to intensify after two Israeli airstrikes on Sunday claimed the lives of at least 43 Palestinians — including eight children — and injured 50 others mostly women and children.

Yesterday’s bombardment brings the death toll to 197 — including at least 58 children and 34 women — and approximately 1,235 injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. It marks the deadliest day of the week-long conflict so far. The number of casualties and injuries is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

Hamas, the Islamist party ruling the Gaza strip, fired back more than 100 rockets towards Israel causing a minimal loss of lives with ten Israelis reported dead, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). In total, Hamas launched 3,150 rockets at Israel in the past eight days.

Israeli military forces continued air striking Gaza with the Israeli Air Force saying in a tweet that it targetted residences believed to belong to senior Hamas members in Gaza. Israel claims that Hamas uses the residences as “terror infrastructure” and as weapon warehouses.

The IDF accuses Hamas of intentionally hiding military equipment in residential buildings and civilian areas.

The fatal attacks on both sides began after Israeli courts ruled that Israelis have a right to the homes of their ancestors. The court’s ruling claims that Jewish families had properties in Jerusalem prior to the division of the city after the establishment of the state of Israel in Palestine in 1948.

Under Israeli law, the Jewish community has the right to file claims over land in the West Bank and Jerusalem but withheld the same right to Palestinians to repossess their ancestorial homes in East Jerusalem and in the cities of Haifa, Srafand, and Jaffa.

The “legal” court decision led Israelis to invade Palestinian houses in the Sheikh Al-Jarrah in East Jerusalem and forcefully evict its residents. Another factor for the escalated tension is the Israelis’ blockade of Palestinians from performing prayers at al-Aqsa during the holiest night in Ramadan.

This came a day after Israelis invaded the al-Aqsa mosque and aggressed unarmed worshippers.

The unrest led the United States, Europe, and the UN, in addition to Arab countries that normalized ties with Israel, to condemn the Israelis’ assaults on Palestinians and to call for calm.