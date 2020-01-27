Coronavirus: Suspected Case Puts Chefchaouen on High Alert

The news comes after a Chinese couple left a hospital in Morocco’s Midelt province before medical staff could complete diagnostic tests.

Rabat – A Chinese tourist underwent various medical tests at the Mohammed V hospital in Chefchaouen amid fears that she had caught the deadly Coronavirus.

Coronavirus is a fatal and highly contagious disease that causes respiratory infection. The disease has killed 81 people since an outbreak in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has now reached as far as Canada, France, and Australia.

Khaled Amal, regional delegate of the Ministry of Health in Chefchaouen, denied the reports of Coronavirus, assuring that the Chinese tourist is only suffering from a common cold. Medical tests ruled out the possibility of the deadly disease, the source maintained.

Amal added that the Chinese tourist left the hospital in good condition after receiving appropriate treatment.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health issued a press release on Saturday, January 25, stating that no cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country.

“On the recommendation of its emergency committee of the International Health Regulations, the World Health Organization has not declared this epidemiological situation as a public health emergency of international scope and does not recommend, at the moment, any international travel or trade restrictions,” the ministry affirmed.

However, reports circulated the next day that a Chinese couple left the regional hospital of Midelt, central Morocco, under mysterious circumstances.

The couple arrived at the hospital on Saturday after the female patient did not feel well and complained of common cold symptoms.

However, the Chinese tourists later left the facility without completing the medical tests the doctor had asked for, casting doubts among hospital staff.

The hospital administration informed the province’s regional authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities in the city alerted all security units to issue a national search warrant against the Chinese couple.