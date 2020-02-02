The thieves picked up hitchhikers on the Tetouan-Mohammedia highway and robbed their victims at rest areas.

Rabat – Authorities in Bouznika, a coastal city between Rabat and Casablanca, arrested a gang of Moroccan highway thieves on January 27.

The thieves, posing as a married couple, picked up hitchhikers on the Tetouan-Mohammedia highway and robbed their victims at rest areas.

According to the Arabic daily Al Akhbar, the victims felt reassured by the thieves’ appearance, as the young man and woman were both well-dressed and driving a nice car.

Once at a rest area, however, a third accomplice comes out of nowhere to attack and rob the victims. The third accomplice is reportedly a dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record.

The third accomplice violently attacked the hitchhikers who attempted to defend themselves, according to the source.

Witnesses confirmed the identities of the three suspects, who went before the public prosecutor at the Court of Appeal of Casablanca on Thursday, January 30.

The charges against them are the establishment of a criminal gang, kidnapping, forcible confinement, and armed robbery.