‘Hamza Mon Bb’ Blackmail Account Active Again, Promises More ‘Revelations’

An anonymous user promised to unveil more secrets about people’s “wrongdoings” and scammers who have been trying to shut his mouth.

Rabat – “Hamza Mon Bb,” an infamous social media account linked to blackmail cases in Morocco shared a post on Snapchat, promising followers to continue to unveil secrets of scammers and people involved in “wrongdoings.”

The account has been less active in recent months due to the ongoing police investigation. The investigation led to the arrest of six suspects, including a policeman.

A Marrakech Court recently sentenced the policeman to 10 months in prison for his involvement in the case and for leaking information on the investigation.

Moroccan police are also investigating Moroccan singer Dounia Batma and her sister Ibtissam for their alleged direct involvement in the case.

One of the other suspects accused Batma sisters of managing and financing people using the account, urging them to share indecent content to tarnish the reputations of public figures and celebrities. The two sisters, who denied accusations against them, are out of prison on bail and under travel restrictions pending the end of the investigation. The sisters’ passports remain in police custody.

The account has been active on Snapchat since 2016. It is also active on Instagram.

In a post shared on the Snapchat account, the anonymous user announced his comeback to share more secrets and facts of people who did “wrongdoings.”

The account user said that some people would do anything to shut him up.

“Hamza mon bb is a person that no one could reach him until now,” the account’s Snapchat post reads.

The user said he is a “noble person.”

The anonymous user said that the only account he has for now is Snapchat. He warned that the accounts active on Instagram are not his as he does not have the time to be active on both applications.

The account also shared some posts of people sending private messages, welcoming him back.

“Welcome back. My Snapchat was empty. Never disappear again,” one WhatsApp user told the moderator of the Snapchat account.