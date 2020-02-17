Morocco, Jordan Approve Military Cooperation Agreement

Morocco and Jordan first signed the agreement on July 20, 2019, in Amman.

Rabat – The Moroccan government approved draft bill 65.19, a cooperation agreement with Jordan in the military and technical fields, on Thursday, February 13.

Morocco’s Head of Government Saadeddine El Othmani chaired the meeting.

Minister of Culture El Hassan Abyaba affirmed during a press briefing that the agreement establishes the legal framework necessary for military cooperation between the two countries.

The text outlines the terms of the cooperation between Morocco and Jordan and guarantees the confidentiality of the exchanged information and prohibits its transmission to governments, institutions, or persons from a third country without the written consent of both parties.

Morocco and Jordan enjoy warm relations based on strong bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture, energy, and tourism.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II visited Morocco in March 2019 to discuss the issues driving politics in the Middle East with King Mohammed VI.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties between Rabat and Amman. They also stressed the importance of collective action on high-priority issues of the region.

Morocco and Jordan organized an economic forum in Amman on January 13, culminating in new agreements and recommendations to boost economic partnerships between Moroccan and Jordanian businesses. The organizers decided to hold a second session during the third quarter of 2020.

King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II for his birthday on Thursday, January 30, and expressed his satisfaction with the ties of fraternity and friendship uniting the two royal families and with the level of cooperation and solidarity between Morocco and Jordan.