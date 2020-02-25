UAE Hands Over Blackmail Suspect Aicha Ayach to Moroccan Police

An Emirati journalist announced Ayach’s arrest in the UAE last week.

Rabat – Emirati authorities handed over Moroccan Instagram “influencer” Aicha Ayach to Moroccan police for her alleged involvement in the infamous blackmail case, known as “Hamza mon bb.”

Emirati police arrested Ayach, who was on the run, on February 18.

She had been the subject of an international arrest warrant for her alleged direct involvement in the Hamza mon bb case.

Emirati journalist Saleh Al Jasmi confirmed her arrest last week.

“I want to inform my brothers in the Kingdom of Morocco and confirm that Aicha Ayach was really arrested,” he said.

The UAE repatriated Ayach to Morocco on Tuesday, sources told French-speaking news outlet Le360.

Hamza mon bb refers to a snapchat account that has been active since 2016. The account shares indecent photos, information, and videos targeting celebrities for blackmail.

A Moroccan court of first instance in Marrakech already announced several verdicts against defendants involved in the case.

The most recent verdict was on February 18, when the court sentenced a hacker to two years in prison and a fine of MAD 10,000 ($1,000).

The court also sentenced three other suspects for their involvement in the case on February 11, along with a policeman who allegedly leaked information on the investigation to Ayach. The policeman will serve a 10 year term.

The court is still investigating other suspects, including celebrities Dounia Batma and her sister Ibtissam, for direct involvement in the case.