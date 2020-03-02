The government is requesting that people who have traveled to a place with a Covid-19 outbreak stay away from public gathering places.

Rabat – A steering committee tasked with preparing Morocco for a potential outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus has announced it may postpone sporting and cultural events as “additional measures” against the virus.

Stressing that Morocco has not recorded a single case of the novel coronavirus, the committee suggested the possibility of cancelling mass gatherings in a press release on Sunday, March 1, reports Maghreb Arab Press. The government could also manage travelers’ “trips to and from countries which are experiencing community spread.”

Citizens should observe general good hygiene, the Ministry of Health recommends.

Washing hands thoroughly with soap cuts the transmission of infectious diseases. In addition to handwashing, individuals should avoid touching their faces and should cough into disposable tissues.

The government is also requesting that people who have traveled to a place where there is a Covid-19 outbreak stay away from public gathering places. They should self-monitor their temperature for 14 days and report to a health facility if they have any symptoms of the virus. Common symptoms include a fever, dry cough, or fatigue.

Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani warned citizens last week not to spread rumors about Covid-19 and create panic about an outbreak.

Students and teachers who have traveled to China, Singapore, South Korea, or Italy’s Lombardy and Veneto should stay away from schools for 2 weeks, says the Agency for French Education Abroad, which runs 22 French schools in Morocco. The agency also has 18 partner schools in Morocco.

Death toll reaches 3,000

The outbreak originated in China in December 2019. In the last two weeks, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have become new hotspots for Covid-19. South Korea and Italy have both announced more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus. With 54 deaths, however, Iran has the highest death toll outside of China.

On Monday, the official global death toll of the virus reached 3,000.

Globally, Africa remains the least-affected continent with cases in only three countries. There are two cases in Egypt, three cases in Algeria, and one case in Nigeria.

Algeria deported an Italian man with the virus back to Italy on Saturday, February 29, four days after Covid-19 was first detected in Algeria.

More than 20 countries have confirmed multiple cases of Covid-19. In France, the number of cases increased to 130.