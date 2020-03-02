Erasmus MENA Forum Discusses Means to Foster Global Citizenship Education

The forum aims to foster global citizenship education among the region’s youth.

Rabat – Morocco is hosting the Erasmus MENA Forum from February 29 to March 2 in Rabat. Erasmus Global Partnerships (EGP) organized the event. EGP is a youth organisation committed to advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The three-day forum focuses on “Fostering Global Citizenship Education to Move Beyond SDGs.” Erasmus Global Partnerships (EGP) is aiming to deepen knowledge of youth about global citizenship education.

Education is a major objective in the UN’s 2030 sustainable development objectives. Quality education plays a prominent role in fostering global citizenship, according to the organization. Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are set by the UN to be achieved by 2030.

The SDG list includes 17 objectives, ranging from the fight against poverty to ensuring social inclusiveness through quality education, gender equality, sustainable cities and communities.

“To successfully achieve the UN 2030 Agenda, there is an urgent need to ensure that the models of development adhere to the policies of Human Rights and Environmental Protection, and to shift more attention to International Solidarity and Empowerment of Youth and Entrepreneurs as key drivers of sustainable development,” writes EGP on its official website.

EGP is therefore inviting diverse groups of stakeholders- youth leaders, entrepreneurs and policy makers from the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) to its global forum in Rabat.

According to the statement on the group’s official website, the aim of the Rabat gathering aims “to facilitate dialogue and knowledge exchange on the role that civic society and local entrepreneurs play in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and the role that global citizenship education in facilitating global youth partnerships.”